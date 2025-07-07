Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd registered volume of 7137.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 780.63 lakh shares

Jyothy Labs Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 July 2025.

Jyothy Labs Ltd clocked volume of 43.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.88 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.93% to Rs.355.45. Volumes stood at 3.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 3.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 59879 shares. The stock gained 4.05% to Rs.1,845.10. Volumes stood at 90492 shares in the last session.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd notched up volume of 66.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.71 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.06% to Rs.1,265.20. Volumes stood at 6.55 lakh shares in the last session.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd recorded volume of 28.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.79 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.82% to Rs.254.10. Volumes stood at 4.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

