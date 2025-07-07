Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Karur Vysya Bank revises MCLRs

Karur Vysya Bank revises MCLRs

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
With effect from 07 July 2025

Karur Vysya Bank has revised Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLR) of the Bank with effect from 07 July 2025 as under:

Overnight MCLR - 9.25%
One month MCLR - 9.40%
Three month MCLR - 9.40%
Six month MCLR - 9.55%
One year MCLR - 9.55%

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

