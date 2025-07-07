Karur Vysya Bank revises MCLRs

With effect from 07 July 2025

Karur Vysya Bank has revised Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLR) of the Bank with effect from 07 July 2025 as under:

Overnight MCLR - 9.25%

One month MCLR - 9.40%

Three month MCLR - 9.40%

Six month MCLR - 9.55%

One year MCLR - 9.55%

