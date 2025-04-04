Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J&K Bank records 11% YoY growth in gross advances in Q4 FY25

J&K Bank records 11% YoY growth in gross advances in Q4 FY25

Image
Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Jammu & Kashmir Bank said that its gross advances jumped 11.32% to Rs 1,06,986.16 crore as of 31st March 2025, compared with Rs 96,981.86 crore as of 31st March 2024.

Total business stood at Rs 2,52,779.14 crore as of 31st March 2024, up 10.61%, compared with Rs 2,28,537.40 crore as of 31st March 2024.

CASA deposits rose 2.60% YoY to Rs 69,843.55 crore as of 31st March 2025. CASA was at 47.01% as of 31st March 2025 as against 50.51% as of 31st March 2024.

Total deposits increased 10.24% to Rs 1,48,569.50 crore as of 31st March 2025, compared with Rs 1,34,774.89 crore as of 31st March 2024.

Gross investment jumped 16.05% to Rs 41,783.74 crore as of 31st March 2025, compared with Rs 36,003.84 crore as of 31st March 2024.

J&K Bank offers banking services under the three major divisions of support services, depository services, and third-party services.

The bank reported a 26.23% jump in net profit to Rs 531.51 crore on a 12.57% increase in total income to Rs 3,448.40 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Jammu & Kashmir Bank fell 2.46% to Rs 96.19 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

