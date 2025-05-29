Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thakral Services (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Thakral Services (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 97.23% to Rs 0.09 crore

Thakral Services (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 97.23% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 97.92% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.093.25 -97 0.5124.53 -98 OPM %-200.00-15.08 --149.02-14.35 - PBDT0-0.37 100 -0.25-3.15 92 PBT0-0.37 100 -0.25-3.51 93 NP0-0.37 100 -0.25-3.51 93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Twin Roses Trades & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rapid Investments standalone net profit rises 187.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit declines 10.55% in the March 2025 quarter

International Data Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Covance Softsol reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story