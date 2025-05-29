Rapid Investments standalone net profit rises 187.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.36% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net profit of Rapid Investments rose 187.50% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.36% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.66% to Rs 1.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.530.561.841.9326.4235.7119.5725.910.300.080.480.240.300.080.480.240.230.080.360.20

