Rapid Investments standalone net profit rises 187.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.36% to Rs 0.53 croreNet profit of Rapid Investments rose 187.50% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.36% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 80.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.66% to Rs 1.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
