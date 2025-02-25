Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Heads UP Ventures Ltd, Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd, Vineet Laboratories Ltd and Khadim India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 February 2025.

Heads UP Ventures Ltd, Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd, Vineet Laboratories Ltd and Khadim India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 February 2025.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 1861.85 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10585 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3975 shares in the past one month.

Heads UP Ventures Ltd surged 19.93% to Rs 13.36. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21111 shares in the past one month.

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd spiked 14.77% to Rs 25.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91704 shares in the past one month.

Vineet Laboratories Ltd spurt 12.75% to Rs 46. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6469 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2080 shares in the past one month.

Khadim India Ltd gained 10.91% to Rs 326.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4387 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2699 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News