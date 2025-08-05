The Anup Engineering standalone net profit rises 7.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.42% to Rs 169.42 crore

Net profit of The Anup Engineering rose 7.09% to Rs 25.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 169.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 144.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

