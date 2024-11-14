The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit rises 206.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.96% to Rs 60.02 croreNet profit of The Indian Wood Products Company rose 206.25% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.96% to Rs 60.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales60.0248.42 24 OPM %6.456.34 -PBDT2.861.49 92 PBT2.060.72 186 NP1.960.64 206
