The Indian Wood Products Company consolidated net profit rises 206.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.96% to Rs 60.02 crore

Net profit of The Indian Wood Products Company rose 206.25% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.96% to Rs 60.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.60.0248.426.456.342.861.492.060.721.960.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News