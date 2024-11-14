Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 74.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.97% to Rs 94.81 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 74.97% to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.97% to Rs 94.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 112.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.94.81112.8333.4460.2530.9862.4613.4144.0910.8143.18

