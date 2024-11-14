Deccan Gold Mines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.37 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2433.33% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net Loss of Deccan Gold Mines reported to Rs 64.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2433.33% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.760.03-2751.32-7333.33-20.91-2.20-24.11-4.41-64.37-4.41

