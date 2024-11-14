Yash Management & Satelite reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.06 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.30% to Rs 8.04 crore

Net Loss of Yash Management & Satelite reported to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.30% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.045.69-26.99-68.19-2.38-3.80-2.40-4.07-2.06-2.36

