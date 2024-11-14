Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 38.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:56 PM IST
Sales decline 3.58% to Rs 23.18 crore

Net profit of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality rose 38.05% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.58% to Rs 23.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales23.1824.04 -4 OPM %18.989.28 -PBDT5.084.72 8 PBT4.994.62 8 NP4.102.97 38

