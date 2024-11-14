Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 38.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.58% to Rs 23.18 crore

Net profit of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality rose 38.05% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.58% to Rs 23.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.23.1824.0418.989.285.084.724.994.624.102.97

