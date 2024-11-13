The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit rises 97.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.35% to Rs 111.19 crore

Net profit of The Investment Trust of India rose 97.48% to Rs 20.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.35% to Rs 111.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

