The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit rises 97.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.35% to Rs 111.19 croreNet profit of The Investment Trust of India rose 97.48% to Rs 20.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.35% to Rs 111.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales111.1976.50 45 OPM %21.2423.36 -PBDT27.8614.28 95 PBT25.0311.45 119 NP20.3810.32 97
