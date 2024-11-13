Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Investment Trust of India consolidated net profit rises 97.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales rise 45.35% to Rs 111.19 crore

Net profit of The Investment Trust of India rose 97.48% to Rs 20.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.35% to Rs 111.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales111.1976.50 45 OPM %21.2423.36 -PBDT27.8614.28 95 PBT25.0311.45 119 NP20.3810.32 97

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

