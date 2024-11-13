Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 80.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 128.09% to Rs 105.90 crore

Net profit of Haldyn Glass rose 80.97% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 128.09% to Rs 105.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.105.9046.4314.52-2.7813.835.436.242.075.232.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News