Haldyn Glass consolidated net profit rises 80.97% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 128.09% to Rs 105.90 croreNet profit of Haldyn Glass rose 80.97% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 128.09% to Rs 105.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales105.9046.43 128 OPM %14.52-2.78 -PBDT13.835.43 155 PBT6.242.07 201 NP5.232.89 81
