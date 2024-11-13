Solid Stone Company consolidated net profit rises 172.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.34% to Rs 7.27 crore

Net profit of Solid Stone Company rose 172.73% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.34% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7.275.8014.5818.450.620.520.390.300.300.11

