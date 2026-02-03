Valiant Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 164.83% to Rs 22.14 croreNet profit of Valiant Communications reported to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 164.83% to Rs 22.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales22.148.36 165 OPM %34.821.32 -PBDT8.910.06 14750 PBT8.19-0.60 LP NP6.05-0.53 LP
