AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit declines 42.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 2:17 PM IST
Sales decline 23.05% to Rs 11.82 crore

Net profit of AMJ Land Holdings declined 42.29% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 23.05% to Rs 11.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11.8215.36 -23 OPM %4.7415.30 -PBDT2.484.05 -39 PBT2.023.58 -44 NP1.312.27 -42

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

