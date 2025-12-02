Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishal Fabrics surges after bagging denim fabric export order worth Rs 100 crore

Vishal Fabrics surges after bagging denim fabric export order worth Rs 100 crore

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Vishal Fabrics jumped 6.39% to Rs 28.80 after the company announced that it has received a merchant export order from Kiran Enterprises approximately worth Rs 100 crore.

The contract for supplying wide and versatile range of premium denim fabrics to key markets like Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Turkey and Morrocco.

This order has been received for the calendar year 2026 and the dispatches would commence on 15 January 2026.

Vishal Fabrics is a part of the Ahmedabad-based Chiripal Group. The company manufactures denim fabric and is also engaged in the processing of fabric on a job-work basis, where it procures mainly grey fabric and dyes and prints as per the customer requirements.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 35.54% to Rs 8.81 crore on a 12.56% increase in revenue to Rs 433.09 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

