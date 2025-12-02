EaseMyTrip jumps as company launches winter carnival travel sale

Easy Trip Planners spurted 17.79% to Rs 8.41 after the company launched its Winter Carnival Sale.EaseMyTrip kicked off the holiday season with a week-long Winter Carnival Sale aimed at Christmas and New Year travellers. The offer window runs from December 2 to December 9, giving customers access to discounted fares and stays during the peak travel rush.
The sale brings flat discounts across flights, hotels, buses, cabs and holiday packages. Customers can unlock these deals using the promo code CARNIVAL on the EaseMyTrip app or website. Extra savings are available for HSBC, ICICI and AU Bank cardholders, and top spenders can win giveaways from partner brands such as EazyDiner, Foxtale, Nasher Miles and Pilgrim.
The promotion is backed by a wide network of airline partners including Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Lufthansa, British Airways and Delta. Hotel partners include Club Mahindra, Sterling, Ginger, Lemon Tree, OYO, Fern, Justa and WelcomHeritage.
The sale also covers curated domestic and international holiday packages, featuring destinations such as Goa, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andaman, Dubai, Europe, Maldives, Bali and Mauritius.
EaseMyTrip offers end-to-end travel solutions including flights, hotels, holiday packages, trains, buses, cabs, and ancillary travel services. It is also one of the only online travel agencies (OTAs) in India to offer customers a zero-convenience fee option. The platform provides access to over 400 international and domestic airlines and 2.9 million+ hotels worldwide, along with train, bus, and cab bookings.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 32.70 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 25.87 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 18.2% YoY to Rs 118.34 crore in Q2 FY26.
