Associate Sponsors

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Western Union Company collaborates with HCL Technologies to launch its GCC in Hyderabad

The Western Union Company collaborates with HCL Technologies to launch its GCC in Hyderabad

Image
Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) today announced the launch of its Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad, India, in collaboration with HCLTech. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to accelerate Western Union's transformation through advanced AI-led innovation, a platform operating model and engineering excellence, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two companies.

Along with the Pune Tech Center, the GCC will serve as a global hub for technology, engineering and operations, driving next-generation payments infrastructure, enhancing digital consumer experiences and building world-class capabilities. The center will leverage HCLTech's AI powered solutions, including AI Force.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Castrol India signs MoU

Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit declines 13.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Kisan Mouldings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.61 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Orient Bell consolidated net profit rises 245.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 4.56% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story