Authum Investment & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 9.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.64% to Rs 604.91 crore

Net profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure declined 9.01% to Rs 766.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 842.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 44.64% to Rs 604.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1092.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.604.911092.6596.3087.09543.96961.16539.22959.59766.87842.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News