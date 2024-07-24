K E C International wins order worth Rs 1422 cr

765 kV and 400 kV Transmission line orders in India, from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL)
Supply of Substation structures in the United States of America (USA).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
765 kV and 400 kV Transmission line orders in India, from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL)
Supply of Substation structures in the United States of America (USA).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 12:29 PM IST