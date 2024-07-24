Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

K E C International wins order worth Rs 1422 cr

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,422 crore for Transmission & Distribution (T&D) projects in India and Americas:

765 kV and 400 kV Transmission line orders in India, from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL)

Supply of Substation structures in the United States of America (USA).

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

