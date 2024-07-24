Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 10.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales rise 34.83% to Rs 30953.60 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 10.04% to Rs 2137.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1942.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.83% to Rs 30953.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22957.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales30953.6022957.20 35 OPM %38.2040.71 -PBDT6235.425327.67 17 PBT5968.415125.37 16 NP2137.701942.63 10

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

