Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thirumalai Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.97 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Thirumalai Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.97 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Sales decline 3.21% to Rs 491.90 crore

Net loss of Thirumalai Chemicals reported to Rs 22.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 3.21% to Rs 491.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 508.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales491.90508.21 -3 OPM %-1.225.67 -PBDT-13.2427.97 PL PBT-28.6314.16 PL NP-22.978.30 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Deepak Nitrite subsidiary inks MoU with Gujarat Govt for Rs 9,000 crore project

Gujarat Alkalies &amp; Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 115.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Southern Magnesium &amp; Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Oriental Carbon &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 42.46% in the December 2023 quarter

Punjab Chemicals &amp; Crop Protection consolidated net profit declines 44.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Jagatjit Industries consolidated net profit declines 84.58% in the December 2023 quarter

The Ravalgaon Sugar Farm reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 27.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Umang Dairies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.71 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bridge Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story