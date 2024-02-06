Thirumalai Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.97 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 3.21% to Rs 491.90 crore

Net loss of Thirumalai Chemicals reported to Rs 22.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 8.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 3.21% to Rs 491.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 508.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.491.90508.21-1.225.67-13.2427.97-28.6314.16-22.978.30

