Universal Autofoundry standalone net profit rises 15.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 20.33% to Rs 48.20 crore

Net profit of Universal Autofoundry rose 15.03% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.33% to Rs 48.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.38% to Rs 4.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.26% to Rs 202.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 236.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales48.2060.50 -20 202.51236.18 -14 OPM %9.778.33 -7.4810.43 - PBDT4.294.13 4 13.2321.60 -39 PBT2.592.36 10 6.9014.77 -53 NP1.761.53 15 4.8910.49 -53

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

