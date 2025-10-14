Thyrocare Technologies declares bonus issue of 2:1

At board meeting held on 14 October 2025

The Board of Thyrocare Technologies has approved issuance of bonus shares in the proportion of 2:1, i.e. 2 bonus equity shares of Rs 10 each for every 1 fully paid-up equity share held as on the record date. Also, the board has declared an interim dividend of INR 7 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each, pre-bonus issuance

