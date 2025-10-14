Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit rises 247.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.07% to Rs 1.17 crore

Net profit of Sulabh Engineers & Services rose 247.06% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 36.07% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.171.8388.8966.670.741.130.721.090.590.17

