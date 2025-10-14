Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 79.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 79.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
Sales rise 22.09% to Rs 216.53 crore

Net profit of Thyrocare Technologies rose 79.94% to Rs 47.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.09% to Rs 216.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 177.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales216.53177.36 22 OPM %32.9527.06 -PBDT74.0949.85 49 PBT62.5836.78 70 NP47.9926.67 80

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

