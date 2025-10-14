Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 79.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.09% to Rs 216.53 crore

Net profit of Thyrocare Technologies rose 79.94% to Rs 47.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.09% to Rs 216.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 177.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.216.53177.3632.9527.0674.0949.8562.5836.7847.9926.67

