Cyient DLM consolidated net profit rises 108.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.24% to Rs 310.63 crore

Net profit of Cyient DLM rose 108.09% to Rs 32.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.24% to Rs 310.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 389.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.310.63389.4510.048.1247.0427.7636.4820.8932.1515.45

