Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets slump on coalition government collapse

Japanese markets slump on coalition government collapse

Image
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets led regional losses after the coalition government collapsed, threatening Sanae Takaichi's ascent to prime minister.

The Nikkei average slumped 2.58 percent to 46,847.32 as the fluid political situation complicated the outlook for fiscal policy. The broader Topix index settled 1.99 percent lower at 3,133.99.

Among the prominent decliners, SoftBank Group, Chugai Pharma and Furukawa Electric lost 6-7 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chinese markets decline on escalating trade war

Persistent Systems clocks 11% sequential growth in Q2 PAT; records rises to $609.2 million

Sensex, Nifty extent losses for 2nd day; broader mrkt underperforms

Wholesale Food Prices drop 2% on year, Onion prices tumble 64%

Stallion India ends sharply higher after stellar Q2 performance

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story