TTI Enterprise reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 51.06% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of TTI Enterprise reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.06% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.18% to Rs 2.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.710.47 51 2.983.11 -4 OPM %85.92-17.02 -10.07-1.61 - PBDT0.61-0.08 LP 0.30-0.05 LP PBT0.61-0.10 LP 0.29-0.07 LP NP0.55-0.29 LP 0.23-0.26 LP

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

