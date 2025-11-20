Tilaknagar Industries launches Seven Islands Pure Malt Whisky

Tilaknagar Industries has marked its entry into the premium whisky category with the launch of Seven Islands Pure Malt Whisky. Crafted from select Indian and Scottish malts, it is a distinct 100% pure malt expression.

The launch marks a significant strategic expansion for TI, best known for building India's brandy market with icons like Mansion House and more recently, Monarch Legacy Edition, and comes on the heels of its announcement of the acquisition of Imperial Blue, the world's third largest-selling whisky brand. With this, the 90-year-old company establishes whisky as its second major growth pillar alongside its long-standing leadership in brandy.