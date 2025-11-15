Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 17.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.26% to Rs 1511.11 crore

Net profit of Time Technoplast rose 17.36% to Rs 115.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 98.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.26% to Rs 1511.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1370.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

