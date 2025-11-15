Alpa Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 98.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.29% to Rs 26.26 crore

Net profit of Alpa Laboratories declined 98.57% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.29% to Rs 26.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.26.2624.94-8.5313.310.7810.180.119.650.117.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News