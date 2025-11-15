Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 24.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.04% to Rs 352.39 crore

Net profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 24.29% to Rs 22.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.04% to Rs 352.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 306.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.352.39306.3310.578.3333.4426.1330.7624.0822.6718.24

