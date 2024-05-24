Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 45.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 45.27% in the March 2024 quarter

May 24 2024
Sales rise 16.94% to Rs 1394.32 crore

Net profit of Time Technoplast rose 45.27% to Rs 92.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.94% to Rs 1394.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1192.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.73% to Rs 310.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 219.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 4992.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4289.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1394.321192.38 17 4992.504289.44 16 OPM %13.3514.19 -13.8413.45 - PBDT172.58137.27 26 603.55475.69 27 PBT132.9791.92 45 430.97304.78 41 NP92.3563.57 45 310.44219.04 42

May 24 2024

