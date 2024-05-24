Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit declines 8.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.95% to Rs 789.37 croreNet profit of Vaibhav Global declined 8.34% to Rs 21.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.95% to Rs 789.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 692.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.87% to Rs 127.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 3040.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2690.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
