Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 34.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 34.84% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.72% to Rs 1785.88 crore

Net profit of Fortis Healthcare rose 34.84% to Rs 178.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.72% to Rs 1785.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1642.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.72% to Rs 598.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 588.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.45% to Rs 6892.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6297.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1785.881642.70 9 6892.926297.63 9 OPM %21.3416.49 -18.3917.49 - PBDT360.47254.65 42 1184.451055.81 12 PBT268.24172.87 55 841.95740.07 14 NP178.73132.55 35 598.88588.73 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 3.94% in the December 2023 quarter

Fortis Malar Hospitals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.00 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 43.67 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Healthcare shares slide

Indraprastha Medical Corporation standalone net profit rises 40.86% in the December 2023 quarter

Brigade Enterprises inks JDA to develop Rs 720 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit declines 8.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Faze Three consolidated net profit declines 39.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 32.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story