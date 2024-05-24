Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Faze Three consolidated net profit declines 39.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Faze Three consolidated net profit declines 39.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.67% to Rs 164.35 crore

Net profit of Faze Three declined 39.85% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.67% to Rs 164.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 142.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.09% to Rs 46.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.14% to Rs 564.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 558.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales164.35142.08 16 564.52558.18 1 OPM %11.2117.08 -15.3216.90 - PBDT17.5022.99 -24 83.0592.09 -10 PBT11.7518.91 -38 62.4577.62 -20 NP8.9214.83 -40 46.5958.30 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Crown Lifters standalone net profit declines 19.31% in the March 2024 quarter

DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 13.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit rises 198.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit rises 6.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Allied Digital Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Brigade Enterprises inks JDA to develop Rs 720 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 32.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Trescon reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Paos Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story