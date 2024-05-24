Faze Three consolidated net profit declines 39.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.67% to Rs 164.35 crore

Net profit of Faze Three declined 39.85% to Rs 8.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.67% to Rs 164.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 142.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.09% to Rs 46.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.14% to Rs 564.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 558.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

