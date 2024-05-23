Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shreyas Shipping & Logistics consolidated net profit declines 86.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Shreyas Shipping &amp; Logistics consolidated net profit declines 86.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 10.52% to Rs 89.62 crore

Net profit of Shreyas Shipping & Logistics declined 86.81% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.52% to Rs 89.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 51.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 196.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.63% to Rs 282.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 483.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales89.6281.09 11 282.39483.78 -42 OPM %20.4531.96 -8.4550.87 - PBDT26.5833.63 -21 32.45246.88 -87 PBT3.3218.83 -82 -47.20199.38 PL NP2.3818.05 -87 -51.01196.90 PL

First Published: May 23 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

