JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit rises 42.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.36% to Rs 1780.85 crore

Net profit of JK Lakshmi Cement rose 42.70% to Rs 157.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.36% to Rs 1780.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1862.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.57% to Rs 471.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 358.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.22% to Rs 6788.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6451.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

1780.851862.076788.476451.5018.8812.4915.4913.00317.87220.62969.55762.81250.00161.81723.60534.48157.01110.03471.82358.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News