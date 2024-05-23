Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit rises 42.70% in the March 2024 quarter

JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit rises 42.70% in the March 2024 quarter

May 23 2024
Sales decline 4.36% to Rs 1780.85 crore

Net profit of JK Lakshmi Cement rose 42.70% to Rs 157.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.36% to Rs 1780.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1862.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.57% to Rs 471.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 358.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.22% to Rs 6788.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6451.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1780.851862.07 -4 6788.476451.50 5 OPM %18.8812.49 -15.4913.00 - PBDT317.87220.62 44 969.55762.81 27 PBT250.00161.81 55 723.60534.48 35 NP157.01110.03 43 471.82358.62 32

May 23 2024

