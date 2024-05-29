Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit declines 24.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.33% to Rs 44.45 crore

Net profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India declined 24.62% to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 44.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.26% to Rs 36.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.17% to Rs 177.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 162.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

