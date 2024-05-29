Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit rises 395.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit rises 395.35% in the March 2024 quarter

May 29 2024
Sales rise 12.41% to Rs 11.14 crore

Net profit of Vasundhara Rasayans rose 395.35% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.41% to Rs 11.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.83% to Rs 5.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.42% to Rs 37.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.149.91 12 37.0237.94 -2 OPM %20.385.75 -17.2614.52 - PBDT2.930.70 319 8.077.68 5 PBT2.860.50 472 7.907.48 6 NP2.130.43 395 5.865.59 5

May 29 2024

