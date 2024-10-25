Timex Group India standalone net profit rises 61.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.77% to Rs 174.08 crore

Net profit of Timex Group India rose 61.91% to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.77% to Rs 174.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 126.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.174.08126.3614.4412.7424.6915.6023.8514.7017.8111.00

