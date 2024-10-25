Timex Group India standalone net profit rises 61.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.77% to Rs 174.08 croreNet profit of Timex Group India rose 61.91% to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.77% to Rs 174.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 126.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales174.08126.36 38 OPM %14.4412.74 -PBDT24.6915.60 58 PBT23.8514.70 62 NP17.8111.00 62
