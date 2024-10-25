Tilak Ventures consolidated net profit rises 210.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 175.88% to Rs 9.38 crore

Net profit of Tilak Ventures rose 210.61% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 175.88% to Rs 9.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.9.383.4015.57-2.352.610.922.610.922.050.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News