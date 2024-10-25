Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tilak Ventures consolidated net profit rises 210.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Tilak Ventures consolidated net profit rises 210.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 175.88% to Rs 9.38 crore

Net profit of Tilak Ventures rose 210.61% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 175.88% to Rs 9.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9.383.40 176 OPM %15.57-2.35 -PBDT2.610.92 184 PBT2.610.92 184 NP2.050.66 211

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: Glenn Phillips sends Jaiswal back to pavilion

Godavari Biorefineries IPO closes today: 0.59x subscription, GMP up 4%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at 79,500, Nifty at 24,150; Bank, Auto, Cons, Oil drag around 2-3%

PNB Housing Finance soars 11% after strong Q2 performance; details

Joint search ops by BSF, police launched in border areas of J-K's Samba

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story