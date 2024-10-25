Le Travenues Technology consolidated net profit declines 53.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.96% to Rs 206.47 croreNet profit of Le Travenues Technology declined 53.17% to Rs 13.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.96% to Rs 206.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 163.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales206.47163.92 26 OPM %7.760.02 -PBDT19.900.95 1995 PBT17.52-3.45 LP NP13.0927.95 -53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News