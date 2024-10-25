All E Technologies consolidated net profit rises 39.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.51% to Rs 35.91 crore

Net profit of All E Technologies rose 39.46% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.51% to Rs 35.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.35.9128.8419.5516.339.136.608.826.376.684.79

