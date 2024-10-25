All E Technologies consolidated net profit rises 39.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.51% to Rs 35.91 croreNet profit of All E Technologies rose 39.46% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.51% to Rs 35.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales35.9128.84 25 OPM %19.5516.33 -PBDT9.136.60 38 PBT8.826.37 38 NP6.684.79 39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News