Global Education consolidated net profit declines 30.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.24% to Rs 25.92 crore

Net profit of Global Education declined 30.87% to Rs 7.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.24% to Rs 25.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.25.9224.6333.1855.5811.1214.729.9814.037.3910.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News