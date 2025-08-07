Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 28.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.22% to Rs 130.27 crore

Net profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure declined 28.37% to Rs 11.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.22% to Rs 130.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 136.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.130.27136.0115.9618.1418.4823.6815.6321.5111.7416.39

