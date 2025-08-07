Sea TV Network consolidated net profit rises 144.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.51% to Rs 1.88 crore

Net profit of Sea TV Network rose 144.44% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 45.51% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.883.45-46.28-13.910.320.230.220.090.220.09

